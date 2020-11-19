Search

Hainault charity sets up Advent fundraiser as it aims to grant 500th dream

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2020

Hainault charity The Dream Factory has set up an Advent Calendar Christmas draw to raise funds to grant more dreams during the festive season. Picture: Avril Mills BEM

Hainault charity The Dream Factory has set up an advent calendar prize draw as it seeks to fundraise the money needed to grant its 500th dream.

The draw — to run for 24 days during the festive season — is an effort to make up the funding shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only have the majority of fundraising avenues been lost to the virus, but the charity also doesn’t qualify for government assistance due to not being classed as an essential service.

The Dream Factory has already granted 496 dreams for children and young adults with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, and hopes this fundraiser will help them toward 500.

Founder Avril Mills BEM said: “Nothing beats the smile on a child’s face when they receive a dream. Your help is vital and will allow us to continue granting dreams, making everlasting memories this Christmas, into 2021 and beyond”.

With restaurant, beauty and shopping vouchers amongst the prizes to be won, tickets can be purchased for £5 by visiting this link.

