Search

Advanced search

Hainault charity Dream Factory desperately asking for help

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 June 2020

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity,

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity,

Archant

Children’s charity The Dream Factory is appealing for help to stay in business throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hainault charity, established 11 years ago to brighten the lives and encourage hope for children and young adults who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, is not classed as an essential service, so is not eligible for any of the government’s grants.

You may also want to watch:

Due to lockdown lots of the charity’s fundraising events have been cancelled, including two golf days, a garden party and more, although co-ordinators are doing bake sales outside their houses to help raise money.

Avril Mills, who founded The Dream Factory in memory of her son Oliver who fought leukaemia for six years and died aged 9 nine, added: “It is so lovely that even in these difficult times, communities are pulling together and fundraising for local charities.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ourappeal2020 to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Lockdown measures easing too quickly risks second peak warns Ilford North MP

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said the government's easing of lockdown restrictions could lead to a second peak of the virus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Lockdown measures easing too quickly risks second peak warns Ilford North MP

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said the government's easing of lockdown restrictions could lead to a second peak of the virus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford assistant Peek is now stepping in as chairman to help the club move forward

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hainault charity Dream Factory desperately asking for help

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity,
Drive 24