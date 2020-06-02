Hainault charity Dream Factory desperately asking for help

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity, Archant

Children’s charity The Dream Factory is appealing for help to stay in business throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hainault charity, established 11 years ago to brighten the lives and encourage hope for children and young adults who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, is not classed as an essential service, so is not eligible for any of the government’s grants.

Due to lockdown lots of the charity’s fundraising events have been cancelled, including two golf days, a garden party and more, although co-ordinators are doing bake sales outside their houses to help raise money.

Avril Mills, who founded The Dream Factory in memory of her son Oliver who fought leukaemia for six years and died aged 9 nine, added: “It is so lovely that even in these difficult times, communities are pulling together and fundraising for local charities.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ourappeal2020 to donate.