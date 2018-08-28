Crime book tested out on Barkingside primary pupils
PUBLISHED: 15:50 23 January 2019
An author and former council candidate tested out her book about crime on Barkingside primary school pupils.
Pauline Fynn, a trustee of Redbridge Neighbourhood Watch who has a background in the criminal justice system, asked children at Ilford Jewish Primary School, Forest Road, to give feedback about her”educational tool in the prevention of crime”.
She said: “The purpose of the visit was to hold two workshops on my book, Freddie Learns To Behave.
“I wanted to give the children a voice pre-publishing.
“This book is the first in a series of books addressing behaviour in a fun and colourful way to attract children and encourage them to read but also recognise and prevent bad behaviour in the home by using their thinking skills, respect family members and friends but also respect the law and community police officers.”
The story will be published later this year.