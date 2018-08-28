Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Crime book tested out on Barkingside primary pupils

PUBLISHED: 15:50 23 January 2019

Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

Archant

An author and former council candidate tested out her book about crime on Barkingside primary school pupils.

The front cover of the book. Photo: Pauline FynnThe front cover of the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

Pauline Fynn, a trustee of Redbridge Neighbourhood Watch who has a background in the criminal justice system, asked children at Ilford Jewish Primary School, Forest Road, to give feedback about her”educational tool in the prevention of crime”.

She said: “The purpose of the visit was to hold two workshops on my book, Freddie Learns To Behave.

“I wanted to give the children a voice pre-publishing.

“This book is the first in a series of books addressing behaviour in a fun and colourful way to attract children and encourage them to read but also recognise and prevent bad behaviour in the home by using their thinking skills, respect family members and friends but also respect the law and community police officers.”

Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline FynnPupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

The story will be published later this year.

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate

McCurtains underage section appoint officers

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Foxes Adelani pleased to be back where his heart is after short spells at higher level

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists