Crime book tested out on Barkingside primary pupils

Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn Archant

An author and former council candidate tested out her book about crime on Barkingside primary school pupils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The front cover of the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn The front cover of the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

Pauline Fynn, a trustee of Redbridge Neighbourhood Watch who has a background in the criminal justice system, asked children at Ilford Jewish Primary School, Forest Road, to give feedback about her”educational tool in the prevention of crime”.

She said: “The purpose of the visit was to hold two workshops on my book, Freddie Learns To Behave.

“I wanted to give the children a voice pre-publishing.

“This book is the first in a series of books addressing behaviour in a fun and colourful way to attract children and encourage them to read but also recognise and prevent bad behaviour in the home by using their thinking skills, respect family members and friends but also respect the law and community police officers.”

Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn Pupils gave feedback on the book. Photo: Pauline Fynn

The story will be published later this year.