TfL ramps up W19 bus service from Ilford to help commuters

TfL has increased the frequency of the W19 bus service between Ilford and Walthamstow. PIcture: TfL Archant

The frequency of the bus service between Ilford and Walthamstow has been ramped up to give commuters better access to Tube services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The route's frequency has increased from every 12 to 10 minutes during morning peak, daytime and evening peak from Monday to Fridays, with an eight to nine minute service running during morning peak from Ilford towards Walthamstow.

A revised timetable is now in operation on Saturdays with the frequency improved to every 12 minutes, while the timetable for evenings and Sundays remains unchanged.

You may also want to watch:

The increased service frequency will provide better access to connecting services from Walthamstow Central such as the Victoria line, as well as key amenities including Whipps Cross Hospital.

The change to the service, which follows a consultation undertaken by Transport for London (TfL) in 2017, is part of an ongoing programme to create faster connections, better coverage and more direct, frequent services in outer London.

Geoff Hobbs, director of public service planning at TfL said: "We are committed to improving and growing the bus network in outer London, as demand increases, and amending existing routes to give customers easier access to local amenities.

"This improvement to the popular W19 service is great news for customers in east London, and in particular commuters using connecting services from Walthamstow and Ilford, and those using the bus to travel to and from Whipps Cross Hospital."