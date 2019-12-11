Search

Advanced search

TfL ramps up W19 bus service from Ilford to help commuters

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 December 2019

TfL has increased the frequency of the W19 bus service between Ilford and Walthamstow. PIcture: TfL

TfL has increased the frequency of the W19 bus service between Ilford and Walthamstow. PIcture: TfL

Archant

The frequency of the bus service between Ilford and Walthamstow has been ramped up to give commuters better access to Tube services.

The route's frequency has increased from every 12 to 10 minutes during morning peak, daytime and evening peak from Monday to Fridays, with an eight to nine minute service running during morning peak from Ilford towards Walthamstow.

A revised timetable is now in operation on Saturdays with the frequency improved to every 12 minutes, while the timetable for evenings and Sundays remains unchanged.

You may also want to watch:

The increased service frequency will provide better access to connecting services from Walthamstow Central such as the Victoria line, as well as key amenities including Whipps Cross Hospital.

The change to the service, which follows a consultation undertaken by Transport for London (TfL) in 2017, is part of an ongoing programme to create faster connections, better coverage and more direct, frequent services in outer London.

Geoff Hobbs, director of public service planning at TfL said: "We are committed to improving and growing the bus network in outer London, as demand increases, and amending existing routes to give customers easier access to local amenities.

"This improvement to the popular W19 service is great news for customers in east London, and in particular commuters using connecting services from Walthamstow and Ilford, and those using the bus to travel to and from Whipps Cross Hospital."

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Ilford night shelter to stay open 24/7 through winter after extra funding grant from Mayor of London

Ryedale care home in Ilford

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Sisterhood of travelling cyclists! Muslim women’s cycling group awarded TfL grant to expand into Redbridge

Cycle Sisters is a Muslim women's cycle group that was awarded a TfL grant. Picture: Cycle Sisters

College students renovate new Ilford youth centre which tackles knife-crime with boxing

A team of Barking & Dagenham College students completed a community project for the charity Box Up Crime. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Ilford night shelter to stay open 24/7 through winter after extra funding grant from Mayor of London

Ryedale care home in Ilford

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford coach Redfern wants to use Ruislip win as a platform to pick up more victories

Woodford RFC vs Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Sargeant ready to battle for Orient number one spot says Embleton

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Snooker: O’Sullivan ‘having fun’ at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

Winter appeal for coats and toiletries for Ilford homeless community

Homeless camp on Havelock Street in Ilford in December 2016. Picture: Rosaleen Fenton

Disabled children make special ‘Baubles for Inclusion’ for Barkingside Christmas tree

The Barkingside Art Club during their bauble making workshop. Picture: Barkingside Art Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists