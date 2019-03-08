Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL Archant

The borough’s arteries look set to become a whole lot healthier thanks to a £3.3million grant to build new bridges, a cycle path and walkway.

Transport for London (TfL) announced on Tuesday, March 5, that Redbridge is among 11 boroughs to win a slice of £50m in funding available through its Liveable Neighbourhoods programme.

The scheme includes plans to build bridges along the River Roding valley and Aldersbrook, forging better connections between Wanstead and Ilford on bike and foot.

“For too long streets around London have been designed solely around cars and motor traffic,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. “Working with these boroughs to make our streets more welcoming for walking and cycling is vital for our health and wellbeing, but also essential for the future vibrancy and success of London’s local high streets.”

The project aims to improve access to the green spaces around the River Roding which the statement said was limited due to it being bisected by the A406 North Circular Road at various points.

Cllr John Howard, Cabinet Member for Civic Pride, said: “This is a transformational project that will dramatically change the gateway of the borough and turn the A406 flyover into a green welcome to Ilford.

“The project includes improved walking and cycling access and opens up more sustainable travel to and from Stratford.

“The project will enable us to tackle air pollution in one of our hotspots and the surrounding neighbourhood.

“I am immensely pleased that the Mayor has supported our scheme to transform Ilford into a cleaner, greener neighbourhood and a safer place for people to cycle and walk.”