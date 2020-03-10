Transport for London introduces 'enhanced' cleaning across Tube and bus network to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

Transport for London revealed it has introduced "enhanced" cleaning across its Tube and bus network in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Transport for London (TfL) has introduced 'enhanced' cleaning across its Tube and bus network in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

Additional substances that kill viruses and bacteria on contact are now included as part of the cleaning process across Underground trains and buses in the capital.

TfL said it has chosen to make a number of improvements to its cleaning programme, which already sees trains, stations and buses professionally cleaned daily, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.

Last week, TfL rolled out enhanced anti-viral fluid, used in hospitals, on its Tube trains and at stations, as well as using the fluid in depots and drivers' cabs.

Areas such as poles and doors on all buses will also be carefully wiped down with a strong disinfectant daily, a TfL spokesman said.

TfL is in the final stages of testing a longer lasting cleaning agent that would provide anti-viral protection for up to 30 days. It said it hopes to begin its use across the network in the next couple of weeks.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'I'm doing all I can to work with Public Health England and other experts to keep Londoners safe so I'm pleased that TfL is stepping up enhanced cleaning across the transport network.

'Along with trialling new longer lasting cleaning fluid, this will help reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

'I want to reassure Londoners and visitors that the advice from experts is to continue with our daily lives as normal, including using public transport.'

TfL's director of health, safety and the environment, Lilli Matson, added: 'We want to give Londoners and our staff peace of mind that their safety is our priority, which is why we have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning regime.'

The latest update from the Department of Health and Social Care this afternoon said 373 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, with six deaths.

This means the UK has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in Europe, according to the World Health Organisation, behind Italy, France, Germany and Spain.