Tesco stores in Redbridge adopt sunflower lanyards to help customers with hidden disabilities

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 December 2019

Tesco adopts sunflower lanyard to help customers in Redbridge with hidden disabilities. Picture: Tesco

Tesco has started providing sunflower lanyards at all of its stores in Redbridge.

The sunflower lanyard acts as a discreet sign that the wearer has a hidden disability and could require additional assistance.

Tesco colleagues will be able to offer help such as speaking face-to-face to allow lip reading, packing bags and taking them to the customers' cars or reading labels for partially-sighted customers.

Every store in Redbridge will display a permanent sign which says that the sunflower lanyard is recognised there.

Tesco has also become a signatory to the Valuable 500 group of companies and pledged to create another 27 Changing Places toilets next year.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer said: "We work hard to ensure that everyone feels welcome at Tesco and want our stores to be as accessible as possible.

"It's clear how important Changing Places and sunflower lanyards are to our customers who need them and we'll continue to explore ways we can do more for customers with disabilities."

