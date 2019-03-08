Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

Plans to build more than 1,200 homes, a new school and a village hall on the site of Tesco in Goodmayes have been unveiled.

The development, proposed by Tesco and Weston Homes for the site in High Road, will be made up of a "series of striking contemporary buildings set in landscaped grounds".

It will also include a school playground, residential amenity space, a roof terrace, tree-lined pedestrian walkways and public open spaces.

The proposals will also include new employment space through the provision of commercial space and cafes.

Weston Homes said it made various amendments to its initial plans following community consultations with the Seven Kings Residents' Association, Goodmayes Residents' Association, TfL, GLA and Redbridge Council.

Under the submitted proposals, the development will provide 1,280 new homes - rather than the 1,400 initially proposed - with the heights of some buildings reduced and the design of the main landmark tower revised in order to "make it more slender, thereby reducing the visual impact".

Of the new homes within the development, 414 will be affordable, providing people with a combination of social rented, shared ownership and discounted market sale homes, of which 27per cent are three-bedroom family homes.

The new development will provide a community-led village hall, and Weston Homes plans to work with Goodmayes Residents' Association regarding the management of the building.

After public consultation, Weston Homes has also reduced the car parking provision for new residents from 30pc to 25pc while also reducing the Tesco car park by a further 30 spaces.

To encourage cycling and public transport, the new scheme will have some 2,500 cycle bays.

The new development proposals will also allow for highway improvement works in the High Road including a new bus lane, widening the highway, enhanced pedestrian and cycle access, and a new pedestrian crossing to Barley Lane Recreation Ground.

Developers said the new Tesco will be equivalent in size to the current store and will be built in the current car park while the existing store remains open with a temporary car parking arrangement.

Once the new store is complete and open, the old store will be closed and demolished.