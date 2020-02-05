Search

Plans submitted to build two-storey temporary car park on Tesco Goodmayes site to make way for construction of new store

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

The new temporary car park will be constructed next to the Tesco store, in the centre of the site, with 422 spaces. Picture: Google

Archant

Developers have submitted a planning application to demolish the existing Tesco Goodmayes car park and build a smaller, temporary two-storey car park for up to three years.

The site in High Road is part of a wider planning application to build 1,280 homes, commercial spaces, cafes, a new school and a village hall, along with a new Tesco store.

To make way for the construction of the new Tesco store on the site of the car park, a planning application to build a smaller, temporary two-storey car park for up to three years has been submitted to Redbridge Council to make sure customers can still use the supermarket throughout the construction of the proposed development.

The current car park has more than 700 spaces and the number of spaces in the temporary car park, which will be built adjacent to the store, in the centre of the site, will be reduced to 422.

"The proposals forming this planning application include a replacement Tesco store of a similar size to the existing store, albeit that the petrol filling station will not be reinstated and the number of Tesco car parking spaces will be reduced to 422," the applicant, Weston Homes, said.

"It is of paramount importance that Tesco maintain continuity of trading and therefore, a new store will be built in the current car park whilst the existing store remains open with a temporary car parking arrangement.

"Once the new store is complete and open, the old store will be closed and demolished."

The temporary car park, approximately 48 metres by 84 metres, can be constructed and assembled and taken down in less than five days.

The old Tesco store will not be demolished until the new store is open, Weston Homes said.

