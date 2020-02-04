Search

Tesco grant helps blind Redbridge veteran keep in touch with grandchildren through specialist technology

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 February 2020

Arthur from Redbridge is being supported through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Nancy Newberry

Archant

A blind Redbridge veteran has been given a specialist keyboard and mobile phone to help him rediscover his independence, thanks to a £4,000 grant from Tesco.

Blind Veterans UK received the funding from Tesco to provide veterans who have lost their sight with new technology, such as voice-activated text in mobile phones, accessible tablets and adapted large-letter keyboards.

Arthur, from Redbridge, is using his new equipment to stay in touch with family and friends.

"My two children have been on to me for a very long time about carrying a mobile phone in case anything happens while I'm out," he said.

"Last week I received one and I'm beginning to learn all about it. My family and I exchange photos - I've got grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren."

Bags of Help, launched in 2015 in partnership with Groundwork, allows Tesco customers to vote each time they shop for three projects to receive community grants.

Blind Veterans UK was one of three projects voted for by Tesco customers in Redbridge to receive funding.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

