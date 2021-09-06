Tennis club which survived WW2 bombing turns 100

Published: 5:04 PM September 6, 2021

Members of Cranbrook Castle Lawn Tennis and Social Club on Sunday (September 5) - Credit: Cranbrook Castle Lawn Tennis and Social Club

A tennis club in Ilford celebrated its centenary last weekend.

Cranbrook Castle Lawn Tennis and Social Club turned 100 on May 7 this year, but Covid-related disruption meant it was unable to celebrate the occasion until Sunday, September 5.

Roughly 100 members gathered at the courts on Pavilion Road to play tennis, listen to speeches and enjoy a slice of cake.

Cranbrook Castle Lawn Tennis and Social Club at its opening 100 years ago - Credit: Cranbrook Castle Lawn Tennis and Social Club

“It’s a great achievement,” said club president Alan Chapman.

“Lots of other clubs in Ilford have gone by the wayside. We feel very proud of reaching that milestone.”

He said that the club survived its courts being hit by a V-2 rocket in the 1940s and claimed that they had been the first private sports club to receive a National Lottery grant.

The club, which is named for an 18th century folly located nearby when it was launched in 1921, also received a letter from Companies House congratulating it on its centenary.