Temporary post office to open in South Woodford

Published: 11:38 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM April 13, 2021

MP Iain Duncan Smith and South Woodford councillors Suzanne Nolan and Michael Duffell outside the crown post office in George Lane, which will close later this month. - Credit: Iain Duncan Smith

A temporary post office will open in South Woodford this week while a permanent location is sought to replace the existing crown branch.

It will be at the Galleria shopping centre in George Lane from Thursday, April 15.

The move comes before the crown branch in the same road closes on April 28.

Cllr Suzanne Nolan (Con, South Woodford) said she was delighted that a temporary location had been secured after she, Cllr Michael Duffell and MP Iain Duncan Smith lobbied the Post Office.

Clive Tickner from the Communication Workers Union was less impressed.

He said: "It's just papering over the cracks and it's only temporary. It certainly won't supply the same level of service as a crown post office."

Jason Collins, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We fully recognise how much the community rely on having Post Office services and we continue to seek a permanent solution for the people of South Woodford.”