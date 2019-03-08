Search

Chadwell Heath care home volunteer, 10, recognised by Rotary International for community work

PUBLISHED: 15:28 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 24 April 2019

Teigan Hewitt holds a certificate presented to her by Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and is joined by mum Sarah Attawia and her aunt Keeley. Picture: Eve Conway

A 10-year-old who was crowned the borough’s Young Citizen of the Year 2018 for her voluntary work at a care home has been honoured by an international volunteer group.

Teigan Hewitt was last week presented with a special certificate in recognition of her good citizenship and community work by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

In March, she was crowned the winner of the annual Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award and Mayor's Community Award.

Teigan volunteers at the Chadwell House Residential Care Home in Chadwell Heath, where her great-nan Sarah Cook lives, and raised £1,000 for the home by running a tombola.

“I love visiting Chadwell House,” she told the Recorder at the time. “I have seen how much everyone enjoys the activities in the home so wanted to support that.”

She is also a dementia friend and has saved up pocket money to by food and toiletries for the homeless.

