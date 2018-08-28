Four teens arrested after climbing a crane in Ilford
PUBLISHED: 21:48 19 January 2019
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) had to use their long ladders today after four teenagers were seen climbing a crane in Ilford.
Police were called to Roden Street, on Saturday, (January 19) at 3.49pm after they received reports that “four youths had climbed” tall building equipment.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers and the LFB attended.
“All four were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”