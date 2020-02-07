Search

Newbury Park teenager wins £38k Bancroft's School scholarship

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 February 2020

Pijus Dragunas, from Newbury Park, has won a scholarship to Bancroft's School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Tom Barnes

A bright teenager from Newbury Park has secured a £38,000 scholarship to a top fee-paying school - less than a decade after living in the loft in his mum's friend's house.

Pijus Dragunas, 16, will be studying for A-levels at Bancroft's School in Woodford Green from September.

He and his mum spent two years living in a friend's loft after moving from their native Lithuania when Pijus was seven.

He said: "You could say I have come a long way from my mum's friends' loft.

"It was very hard growing up because we did not have any money and lived in a foreign country."

Pijus, who attends The Cumberland School in Plaistow, was supported in his efforts to win his sixth form place through his school's scholarship programme.

"I actually think how lucky I was to join this school," he said. "I could have easily gone to another one around here."

He likened his success to a game of snakes and ladders, adding: "I have just shot all the way up the ladder in one go."

