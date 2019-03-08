Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28.

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after shots were fired in Ilford.

A section 60 is in place in the Ilford area following a shootings in High Road, Ilford and Loxford Lane. It runs out at 15:30 hrs on 29 June. Report info anonymously via @CrimestoppersUK @FearlessORG #Tacklingviolencetogether — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) June 29, 2019

Police were called to reports that shots had been fired in Loxford Lane on Friday, June 28 at around 11.40pm.

They found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury.

He has been taken to an east London hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A short time later police were called to shots fired in High road, Ilford.

No one is reported to have been injured following the incident in High Road, however police discovered evidence of a firearms discharge.

Both incidents are being treated as linked.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD9699/28 Jun or alternatively residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.