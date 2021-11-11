Teenager reported missing a week ago could be in Ilford
Published: 3:22 PM November 11, 2021
- Credit: Sussex Police
A teenager reported missing from Sussex a week ago could be in the Ilford area, police say.
The 17-year-old, named only as Armen, is around 6ft tall and of heavy build, with brown hair and stubble.
He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in a CCTV image released by police, which includes a blue puffer jacket and dark trousers.
Armen was last seen in Hove around 9pm last Thursday, November 4.
Sussex Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson said: “(Armen) could be in Sussex but it is understood he may also have travelled to the Ilford area of London."
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 81 of 05/11.
Most Read
- 1 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
- 2 Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
- 3 Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January
- 4 Ilford man jailed for 'horrendous' violent abuse of woman
- 5 ‘Treated like terrorists’: Pensioners' account frozen for months by bank’s fraud team
- 6 Keith Prince: 'Londoners need a fines amnesty for expanded ULEZ'
- 7 Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford
- 8 Redbridge Labour removes whip from Barkingside councillor
- 9 Chigwell councillors call for restrictions on noisy fireworks
- 10 Neighbours charged more than £60k to remove fly-tipped waste