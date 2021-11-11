News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager reported missing a week ago could be in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:22 PM November 11, 2021
A head shot portrait of missing teenager Armen

Have you seen Armen? He was reported missing from Hove on November 4. - Credit: Sussex Police

A teenager reported missing from Sussex a week ago could be in the Ilford area, police say.

The 17-year-old, named only as Armen, is around 6ft tall and of heavy build, with brown hair and stubble.

He was last seen wearing the clothing shown in a CCTV image released by police, which includes a blue puffer jacket and dark trousers.

CCTV image of a man in a puffer jacket

A CCTV image of Armen in the clothes he was last seen wearing. - Credit: Sussex Police

Armen was last seen in Hove around 9pm last Thursday, November 4. 

Sussex Police say they are concerned for his welfare.  

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: “(Armen) could be in Sussex but it is understood he may also have travelled to the Ilford area of London."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 81 of 05/11.

