The scene on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road in Gants Hill last night - Credit: Nigel Roots

A teenage cyclist was injured in a crash in Gants Hill last night.

Police were called at 7.49pm on Monday - June 6 - to reports of a car in collision with a cyclist on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road and Beehive Lane.

A Met spokesperson said: "At the scene, the 17-year-old male cyclist was found with a knee injury.

"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."

No arrests were made and police continue to investigate the collision.