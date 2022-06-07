Teenage cyclist injured in Gants Hill crash
Published: 11:30 AM June 7, 2022
A teenage cyclist was injured in a crash in Gants Hill last night.
Police were called at 7.49pm on Monday - June 6 - to reports of a car in collision with a cyclist on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road and Beehive Lane.
A Met spokesperson said: "At the scene, the 17-year-old male cyclist was found with a knee injury.
"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."
No arrests were made and police continue to investigate the collision.