News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Teenage cyclist injured in Gants Hill crash

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:30 AM June 7, 2022
The scene on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road in Gants Hill last night

The scene on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road in Gants Hill last night - Credit: Nigel Roots

A teenage cyclist was injured in a crash in Gants Hill last night.

Police were called at 7.49pm on Monday - June 6 - to reports of a car in collision with a cyclist on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road and Beehive Lane.

A Met spokesperson said: "At the scene, the 17-year-old male cyclist was found with a knee injury.

"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where his condition was not life-threatening."

No arrests were made and police continue to investigate the collision.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Gants Hill News

Don't Miss

Application to redevelop 12 Marlborough Road, South Woodford, E18 1AP

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Assault outside Ilford pub yesterday morning, Sunday 29 May

London Live News

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after assault outside Ilford pub

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning

London Live News

Yellow warning issued by Met Office for London and south East England

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast crosses over Fairlop Waters in Redbridge

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Redbridge: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast in pictures

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon