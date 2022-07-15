The teenager whose body was found in Fairlop Waters on July 4 has been named as 17-year-old Nicolae Topa from Chigwell - Credit: Met Police

The teenager who died after willingly entering Fairlop Waters to swim earlier this month has been named as 17-year-old Nicolae Topa.

Nicolae entered the lake overnight on July 3, with police called to the country park at 12.30am on July 4 amid concerns for his safety.

The area was searched by specialist divers after colleagues from the National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the Marine Policing Unit could not locate the Chigwell teenager following initial searches.

Nicolae's body was found later that Monday evening.

A post-mortem examination established no formal cause of death, which will be treated as unexpected while further test results are awaited.

An inquest will be opened in due course.

The 17-year-old's family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp Sean Treweek, from the east area command unit, described Nicolae's death as "an utterly tragic" incident.



“Nicolae was with his friends that night and decided to enter the water on his own to swim," he said.

"It was very dark and soon after he entered his friends lost sight of him."

Anyone who was at Fairlop Waters on the evening of July 3 is urged to get in touch, as officers aim to "build as complete a picture" as possible of Nicolae's last moments.

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC - quoting reference CAD173/4July.