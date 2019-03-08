Teenage Clayhall choir True Voices singing for charities

True Voices choir singing at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson Archant

A choir that received seed money from mayor of London Sadiq Khan put their practice to good use by harmonising for the homeless and will be performing for a children's hospice at the end of this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

True Voices choir singing at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson True Voices choir singing at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson

Davida Robinson, music teacher at Glade Primary School, Atherton Road, Clayhall, started the True Voices community choir as a way to keep alive her students' passion for singing after they left her class.

You may also want to watch:

She received funding from the mayor of London's Culture Seeds programme, and her choir of 12 to 18-year-old students performed a concert for the homeless at The Welcome Centre in St Mary's Road, last month.

Davida said: "It has been a really successful project and performing at The Welcome Centre in Ilford was joyful for both clients, staff and the choir."

True Voices choir founder Davida Robinson at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson True Voices choir founder Davida Robinson at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson

True Voices will be performing at Christmas Wonderland at Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green on November 30 as well as Cranbrook Castle Tennis Club in Ilford which is run by volunteers at the Redbridge Green Fair Music Club on November 23.