Teenage brothers from Ilford appear in court accused of firearms and drug offences

Barkingside Youth Court. Archant

Two teenage brothers from Ilford have appeared in court charged with firearms and drug offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The pair, 17 and 16, appeared in custody at Barkingside Youth Court today (Tuesday, March 17).

They were charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property, and possession of cannabis.

Both were remanded in custody to reappear at the same court tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 March).