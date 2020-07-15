Search

Advanced search

Video

Redbridge teen’s anti-prejudice poem inspired by Anne Frank takes top prize

PUBLISHED: 12:34 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 15 July 2020

A Redbridge teen won a top national writing award chosen by judge Anthony Anaxagorou - poet and TS Eliot prize nominee. Picture: Julian Knxx

A Redbridge teen won a top national writing award chosen by judge Anthony Anaxagorou - poet and TS Eliot prize nominee. Picture: Julian Knxx

Archant

A Redbridge teenager has won the top prize for poetry in the Anne Frank Creative Writing Awards.

Abubakar Subeer, 15, a pupil at Loxford School of Science and Technology, was chosen by judge Anthony Anaxagorou, a poet and TS Eliot prize nominee, for his work entitled Eclipse.

The awards, by anti-prejudice education charity the Anne Frank Trust UK, invited young people across the country to be inspired by Anne Frank and use their creativity to highlight issues of prejudice and discrimination.

A parallel category - for stories, articles and essays - was judged by Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo.

A total of 937 young people across the country submitted entries in both categories.

For his winning poem, which calls for an end to prejudice, Abubakar wins an all-expenses paid trip to Amsterdam and a VIP tour of the Anne Frank House for himself and a member of his family.

Abubakar said the poem was partly inspired by his own experiences of prejudice but also by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

Anthony Anaxagorou said: “The poems I read for the awards asked difficult questions regarding what it means to feel othered or discriminated against in the world today.

“They each demonstrated an astute concern for issues of discrimination and worked to resolve and restore social cohesion through empathy and understanding.”

Tim Robertson, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust UK said he was overwhelmed by the quality of the writing submitted but particularly the young people’s “obvious commitment to challenging prejudice.”

In congratulating the winners he singled out praise for Abubakar for his “stunning piece of work.

“His symbolic description of Anne as ‘sunlight’, ‘seized by hatred’ is just beautiful.

“I’m also delighted that a young person from Redbridge has been selected as winner as the Trust has worked extensively with young people and partners in the borough.”

Abubakar thanked his English teacher who always gave him the confidence to use his own words.

The Anne Frank Creative Writing Awards are sponsored by the Old Possum’s Practical Trust and by The Sandhu Charitable Foundation.

For more information visit https://www.annefrank.org.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, missing from Ilford since July 5?

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, missing from Ilford since July 5?

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Premier League clubs agree transfer window dates

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Redbridge teen’s anti-prejudice poem inspired by Anne Frank takes top prize

A Redbridge teen won a top national writing award chosen by judge Anthony Anaxagorou - poet and TS Eliot prize nominee. Picture: Julian Knxx

Redbridge care home worker runs half marathon for Alzheimer’s

Nicolas Kee Mew is running a half marathon in support of Alzheimer's Research despite it being cancelled over Covid-19. Picture: Nicolas Kee Mew

Robinson returns to London Lions

London Lions Justin Robinson races clear with the ball against Bristol Flyers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Gants Hill higher education institute teams up with autism charity Sycamore Trust

Sycamore Trust will refer suitable service users to the LSME foundation programme, where they will receive individual training for a year ahead of possible entry into higher education. Picture: Sycamore Trust