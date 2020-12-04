Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition

Fifteen-year-old Maddeline Balogun from Woodford County High School for Girls won the Jack Petchey Speak Out Challenge.

A 15-year-old girl from Woodford Green beat 20,000 young people to win the Jack Petchey Speak Out Challenge.

Maddeline Balogun from Woodford County High School was announced as the winner of the largest youth speaking competition in the world with her powerful speech on the generation gap.

This year’s grand final judging panel comprised a mix of award-winning journalists, high-profile business people and celebrities, all known for using their voice to make a change.

Maddeline will receive £2,000 for herself and £3,000 for her school after winning the competition which was judged by the Observer’s chief political commentator Andrew Rawnsley, broadcaster and writer Ed Balls and comedian and winner of Britain’s Got Talent Mahatir Pasha among others.

Maddeline, whose speech was entitled Mind the Gap, spoke about the difference between the generations and how young people struggle to get their views heard.

Speaking directly to the grand final audience of more than 600 people on December 1, Maddeline said: “I’ve noticed a gap and it’s made of generational differences paved with judgement and filled with 100 different shades of ignorance.

“Do you know how hard it is to convince your 50 year old uncle that maybe, just maybe, he should start to recycle?

“So our planet doesn’t turn into a plastic wasteland that he doesn’t have to live in.”

When asked why it was important to speak out on her chosen subject she said: “As a young person, what I say is rarely taken seriously so I try to get my message out as much as I can.

“The more we share our experiences, the harder it will be for others to ignore.”

She closed her speech with a compelling appeal: “It’s not just outdated social views or ignorance...it’s fear. Don’t just mind the gap, be the person who closes it.”

Commenting on the evening’s speakers Russell Findlay, CEO of Speakers Trust, which designs and delivers the Speak Out challenge for Jack Petchey, said: “It has been so inspiring to hear from all 14 speakers and to know that behind each one stand over a thousand more whose confidence is greater, whose skills have been developed and who now feel empowered to share their perspective on the world.”