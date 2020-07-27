Search

Redbridge teen recognised by Jack Petchey Foundation for pitching in during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:58 27 July 2020

Daniel Sacks, from Redbridge, was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation for his volunteer work during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Daniel Sacks, from Redbridge, was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation for his volunteer work during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Archant

A Redbridge teenager who has been helping a meals on wheels service throughout the pandemic was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation in a scheme that recognises people who are helping out during lockdown.

Daniel volunteered multiple times a week at Sinclair Houses's meals on wheels service. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationDaniel volunteered multiple times a week at Sinclair Houses's meals on wheels service. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Daniel Sacks, 18, has been volunteering multiple times a week at Sinclair House, in Woodford Bridge Road.

He has helped put together and delivered more than 650 frozen and hot meals each week for elderly and vulnerable people.

To go a step further he sometimes also includes extras, such as newspapers or biscuits to give them a personal touch.

Daniel was awarded £50 from the foundation and a letter from Sir Jack to congratulate him on going the extra mile to help others.

If you’d like to nominate a young person visit https://www.jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk/opportunities/jack-petcheys-community-nominations/

