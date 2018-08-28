Search

Ilford teen wins seven prizes in RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2018

PUBLISHED: 16:05 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 28 December 2018

The competition was judged blind. Picture: Gideon Knight

The competition was judged blind. Picture: Gideon Knight

Archant

An Ilford teen has won seven prizes across three different categories in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2018.

Gideon won seven prizes in the competition. Picture: Gideon Knight.Gideon won seven prizes in the competition. Picture: Gideon Knight.

After coming top in last years competition, Gideon Knight, 18, swept the board in this year’s contest, achieving winner, runner-up and commendation placements in both the 16-18 and the portfolio categories. He was also runner-up in The Human Impact on Animals category.

The young photographer’s winning images were singled out during a blind-judging round from more than 4,700 entries.

“I’m really delighted that I’ve had success in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards again,” Gideon said.

The overall winning photo. Picture: Lucy Hutton.The overall winning photo. Picture: Lucy Hutton.

“I really enjoy taking photos of wildlife.

“This year I entered pictures of a range of animals, including a series of carrion crows and gulls, as well as a fox, a little egret, a heron and a little grebe.”.

Overall Winner of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards was 17-year-old Lucy Hutton from Northumberland, with her winning image of the preserved body of Pinta Island Galapagos tortoise Lonesome George, whose death marked the final extinction of his species.

Judge and BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said: “It’s exciting to see it move with the times, particularly with a new category this year showing the human impact on animals and the welcome return of a pets category.

“We’re also pleased that the Mobile Phone and Devices category continues because as no separate camera is required, this has really opened up the competition to almost anyone.

“It’s nice to see so many creative photos of people’s pets and a range of wildlife in such a strong competition. It needs real imagination to make commonplace species interesting, showing that the photographer has been really innovative.”

The presenter said that there was a real diverse range of photos entered including creatures in the desert, pets at play and animals “just getting on with their life in the wild”.

“The competition is a great way for young people to go out and experience the environment around them,” he added

“There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners’ gallery, with real talent shining through - this year’s entrants have been really creative and that is what we wanted to see.”



