Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill teen runs 170km - one step for every homeless person in London

PUBLISHED: 15:08 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 29 June 2020

Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 170km, the equivalent of East London to Birmingham, to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Declan Peters

Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 170km, the equivalent of East London to Birmingham, to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Declan Peters

Archant

A Gants Hill teenager is running one step for every homeless person in London - 170,000, the equivalent of east London to Birmingham.

Declan said he was deeply affected growing up reading coverage in the Recorder about the homeless problem in Ilford and wanted to help. Picture: Declan PetersDeclan said he was deeply affected growing up reading coverage in the Recorder about the homeless problem in Ilford and wanted to help. Picture: Declan Peters

Throughout July, Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 5.5km every day for 31 days, (170km total) to raise money for the homeless charity Crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Growing up, Declan said he was deeply affected reading coverage in the Recorder about the homeless problem in Ilford and after finding out there is an astonishing 170,000 homeless people living in London he wanted to help.

He said: “The idea of not only lacking a place to call home but also lacking things like friends and family surrounding us has always saddened me so much.”

Now that his A-level exams aren’t going ahead he decided to get back into his old hobby of running and turn it into a good cause. To contribute to Declan’s fundraiser and follow his runs, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DeclanPeters

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Gants Hill teen runs 170km - one step for every homeless person in London

Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 170km, the equivalent of East London to Birmingham, to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Declan Peters

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police