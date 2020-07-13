Search

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

PUBLISHED: 16:18 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 13 July 2020

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, who has been missing from Ilford since July 5?

Police believe she might be in the Ilford or Waltham Forest area.

If you have seen Sandra or know of her whereabouts please call 101 and reference 20MIS022802.

Yorkshire Building Society thanks Ilford for supporting its homelessness charity

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £1,000,000 for End Youth Homelessness (Pic: Yorkshire Building Society)

