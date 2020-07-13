Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, who has been missing from Ilford since July 5?

Police believe she might be in the Ilford or Waltham Forest area.

If you have seen Sandra or know of her whereabouts please call 101 and reference 20MIS022802.