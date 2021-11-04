News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Unsung hero': Girl, 14, honoured for work with Ilford foodbank

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:54 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 2:02 PM November 4, 2021
TV's Anthea Turner, Nicky Cox MBE and Millie Tammaro, BCyA

Left to right: TV's Anthea Turner, who hosted the event; Nicky Cox MBE, First News editor and BCyA patron; and Millie Tammaro, BCyA - Credit: BCYA

A 14-year-old girl has been given a British Citizen Youth Award for her work at an Ilford foodbank. 

Millie Tammaro, from Woodford Green, was presented with the medal of honour at the Palace of Westminster on October 26. 

Millie began volunteering at the Frenford Food Bank in April and attended multiple times a week, giving up her evenings and weekends to help tackle food poverty in the borough. 

The foodbank feeds approximately 130 households across the borough. 

She is one of 23 young people honoured with the British Citizen Youth Award, now in its fifth year, which recognises exceptional under 18s who have positively impacted their community. 

Dame Mary Perkins, patron of the award, said: “These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward.  

“They are the nation's true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.” 

