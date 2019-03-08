Breaking

Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing at Woodford station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing at Woodford Underground station.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to reports of a stabbing Monday, October 7, at 5.30pm.

The victim, a teenage boy, suffered a wound to his shoulder and was taken to hospital.

He is now said to be in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested this morning, Wednesday, October 9, on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to an officer, should contact BTP by text on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 176 of 08/10/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.