Teacher loses tribunal after colleague made lewd comments to teen girl

Published: 4:34 PM February 3, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM February 3, 2021

The East London Employment Tribunal concluded that teacher Victoria Scott was not constructively dismissed from her post at The Chigwell School. - Credit: Victoria Scott

A former teacher lost a constructive dismissal tribunal after it was found the lewd remarks of the school's music director did not force her resignation.

Victoria Scott, 49, taught singing at The Chigwell School for four years until May 2018, when she resigned after her working relationship with Howard Ebden broke down.

The incident, which led to the case being brought, occurred on March 13, 2018, when Mrs Scott and Mr Ebden were helping students with their performance of L'amour, from the opera Carmen.

In the course of those rehearsals Mr Ebden, 46, asked - in relation to the performance of a female sixth form student - “How do I tell her she needs to be more of a cock tease?”.

Mrs Scott said the comment was made with the student "two feet away" and proceeded to report the remark to the school's safeguarding officer Claire Tilbrook.

Ms Tilbrook then notified the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO), who concluded that the incident was not a safeguarding issue in respect of the student.

On the comment, which was not disputed, Mr Ebden admitted he regrets using words which were "inappropriately chosen".

He added that once he realised the scale of the offence caused he sought out Mrs Scott to apologise.

Mrs Scott's barrister Mugni Islam-Choudhury accused the school of not handling the issue “as severely as possible”, arguing that headmaster Michael Punt dealt with the dispute "through a cosy chat”.

He linked this to reputational concerns, saying: "There could be a conflict between escalating concerns and reputation."

Mr Punt conceded the connection but said: "That’s not how we operate."

Mr Ebden was issued with a warning letter but not suspended.

Following the incident, mother-of-three Mrs Scott stated she was anxious about returning to work with Mr Ebden after a period of compassionate leave after her father's death.

She advised the headmaster that she wished to teach at home, a request he stated he could not sanction.

Mr Punt invited Mrs Scott to a meeting on May 9, which would also be attended by Mr Ebden.

She claimed that she was unaware of this ahead of time, with Mr Islam-Choudhury calling the meeting "an ambush", designed to "put her back in her place" because she had spoken out.

This was denied by both Mr Punt and Mr Ebden. Mrs Scott handed in her resignation three days later, which was accepted by the school on May 15.

Asked by Tribunal Judge Russell to identify the final straw, Mrs Scott said: “The fact that Mr Ebden tried to minimise the words he said to me. I realised I couldn’t work for someone who thought this was a small thing.”

When Mrs Scott first attempted to take legal action, the school alleged she could not as she was a worker, not an employee.

Mr Islam-Choudhury said: "The school has tried to deny that Mrs Scott had the right to make the complaints she did."

She was, however, deemed an employee which allowed the claim for constructive dismissal to be brought. That claim was unsuccessful.

Speaking on the morning of Wednesday, February 3, Judge Russell said: “While the Tribunal conclude that the comment was not trivial, it was transitory, and it was made in a context where it should have been clear to the claimant that no offence was intended.”

She added that while Mr Ebden’s comments were "ill-chosen and unacceptable”, the context of the role referred to - agreed as being provocative in nature - had to be considered.

The Judge was keen to emphasise that the finding in this case should not be interpreted as an endorsement of lewd language, saying: “Female employees should not be expected to put up with explicit language in the workplace."

Judge Russell also concluded that while the school will reflect on what it could have done better, there was a "significant and detailed" investigation into the complaint, and that the meeting organised was not an attempted ambush.