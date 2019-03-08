Search

Redbridge Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury running to be named party's next Ilford South candidate

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 August 2019

Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury, pictured here with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is running to be named Labour's next Ilford South candidate. Picture: @TareqChowdhury

Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury, pictured here with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is running to be named Labour's next Ilford South candidate. Picture: @TareqChowdhury

Archant

A lawyer, journalist, and prominent campaigner for Redbridge Labour has become the latest to throw his hat in the ring to be named the party's next Ilford South parliamentary candidate.

Tareq Chowdhury announced on Monday, August 26, that he was hoping to be named the next Labour candidate in the constituency.

Mr Chowdhury - who has been a Labour activist in Ilford South for nearly a decade - is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

In a video launching his campaign uploaded to YouTube, he said: "I want to champion Jeremy Corbyn's socialist manifesto.

"We need someone in Ilford South who lives locally, works for the people and will work for the party - and that's me."

"As a lawyer I have had first hand experiences of how Tory austerity affects people's lives.

"I want to be your first choice. I want to be your local voice to support Jeremy Corbyn. I want to work with you to make sure your voice is heard.

"I want to represent you the way you want to be represented in Parliament."

