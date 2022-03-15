Staff sleepover at nursery to raise cash for Ukrainian families

Tamba Day Nursery staff did a fundraising sleepover at its venue in Chadwell Heath in aid of families in Ukraine - Credit: Tamba Day Nursery

A nursery in Chadwell Heath found a novel way to raise money for families in war-torn Ukraine - by having a sleepover on site.

At least ten members of staff at Tamba Day Nursery, which also has branches in Ilford, Beckton and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, spent one night on makeshift beds without phones or social media to gain donations for those suffering in Ukraine.

The nursery has received more than £2,200 in donations.

Tamba Day's area manager, Emily Turpin, came up with the fundraising idea and said she is "shocked" by the positive response.

"We said 'let’s set the target at £400 or £500' and then I didn’t realise at first that I’d accidentally put it through as £1000," Emily said.

"We were all shocked when we reached that target in less than three days."

The staff had no access to phones or social media during the sleepover - Credit: Tamba Day Nursery

Emily decided that the nursery had to make an effort to help those affected by the crisis after she spoke to Ukrainian parents at the nursery.

"I had parents who were from Ukraine speak to us and I wanted to do something a bit different to get people’s attention," she said.

"Seeing TV reports of children dying in Ukraine is just heartbreaking and we can only imagine the impact the war is having over there."

The sleepover, on March 11, is just one of a number of fundraising initiatives being held by the nursery.

Emily said: "Children and staff are baking cakes to sell in all four branches and we’re also dressing up in blue and yellow and decorating flags."

The parents of those at the nursery, which has been operating for 18 years, have been very impressed with its charitable efforts, she added.

Nursery children and staff have also been baking cakes as part of the fundraising efforts - Credit: Tamba Day Nursery

"Parents have been getting in touch and have been really pleased with it.

"We’ve got to be sensitive when talking to our children but they understand we’ve got to help Ukraine and they’ve really got involved."

Now that the nursery has smashed its original £1000 target, will they be setting a new one?

"We are very pleased with what we have raised so far and now we are just going to see where this goes," Emily said.

To donate to the fundraising page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/tamba-day-nursery-raises-money-for-ukraine.