Take on our Friday pub quiz!

Take part in our Friday quiz. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

It's Friday, so why not celebrate the end of another working week by taking on our Friday pub quiz?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

We'll be sharing one of these every Friday, so we hope to see you here at the same time next week!