Help cut rising energy costs at home in Redbridge with Go Green Grants

Redbridge Borough Council is offering Go Green Grants to help improve your home and spend less on fuel - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We have all been feeling the heat this summer, but before long, the autumn and winter seasons will be knocking on our doors, bringing cold days and nights.

Now is a good time to plan ahead and think about how we can improve our homes with insulation measures that will help keep us warmer and lower spend on fuel costs.

Redbridge Council have launched the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) to help residents improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

The scheme launched in July 2022, following a successful application for £1.215m of funding to the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Cllr Kam Rai, Deputy Leader of Redbridge Council said: “People across the UK are feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis, especially with energy bills rising.

"Our Go Green Grants will help local people in Redbridge reduce their energy consumption whilst maximising their homes' energy efficiency, saving them money off their bills and helping to tackle the climate emergency.”

What is the Home Upgrade Grant?

The Home Upgrade Grant is a scheme for homeowners and landlords that funds the installation of energy efficiency and low-carbon improvements to their homes.

This could help residents save up to £600 a year on energy bills and make homes warmer and more comfortable for the people living in them.

Who is eligible?

The Home Upgrade grant is only available for properties that are off-gas grid, for example use electric, oil, LPG or coal to heat the property and hot water and do not have a gas fired central heating (boiler) system installed.

The improvements may include heating controls, solid and cavity wall insulation, loft and underfloor insulation. Depending on the condition of the property, remedial measures may also be offered.

You are eligible to apply if you’re the legal homeowner or landlord, with a household income of up to £30,000 per year. When a property is let by a landlord, the tenants household income is assessed.

Proof of income accepted will include either: three months of bank statements, three months of payslips, benefit award letters or a certified tax return.

Eligibility for (HUG) also extends to those who live in a property with a current EPC rating of D, E, F or G or no current EPC registered.

How much funding can I get?

The grants could provide up to £25,000 per home depending on the existing Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) and the current heat source at the property.

The final amount of funding is determined by the outcome of a property survey that is arranged as part of the application process.

If you are an owner occupier, you do not need to contribute any funding within the set amount of funding available for each property.

If you are a landlord, you will need to contribute, a minimum of one third of the installation costs.

How can I apply?

Applications can be made on online via www.redbridge.gov.uk/housing/private-rentals/go-green/

If you’re unable to complete the online form and require further assistance, please contact the team via email on Housing.Standards@redbridge.gov.uk .

Once applications are assessed and approved, they will be referred to the Council’s delivery partner Retrofit Works, who will contact applicants directly to arrange property surveys, installs, inspection visits etc.