Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swan on the track causing delays in Ilford Romford and Stratford

PUBLISHED: 11:09 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 30 April 2019

A swan is cauing delays to customers on the train. The bird is the photo is not the same bird that is on the track. Picture: Ben Birchall

A swan is cauing delays to customers on the train. The bird is the photo is not the same bird that is on the track. Picture: Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

A swan on the line is causing delays between Ilford and Romford train stations this morning.

National Rail tweeted out that a bird on the track was causing up to 15 minutes of delays on Tuesday, April 30.

“NEW - A swan on the line between Ilford and Romford is resulting in delays of up to 15 minutes to services running between these stations,” it read.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia also released a tweet confirming the hold-up.

“(The) London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea has been delayed at Stratford and is now 12 minutes late due to a swan on the track.”

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) the queen has “prerogative over all swans in England and Wales.”

However, it is not believed that the royal household will get involved in this incident.

Update: the swan has now been moved from the track but there are still delays as of 11.30am

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coles: We’ve done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Justham happy with how Daggers coped in tough conditions against Solihull

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Swan on the track causing delays in Ilford Romford and Stratford

A swan is cauing delays to customers on the train. The bird is the photo is not the same bird that is on the track. Picture: Ben Birchall

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Robberies gone up by more than 20% in Redbridge

Police at Ilford Station. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists