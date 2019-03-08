Swan on the track causing delays in Ilford Romford and Stratford

A swan is cauing delays to customers on the train. The bird is the photo is not the same bird that is on the track. Picture: Ben Birchall PA Wire/PA Images

A swan on the line is causing delays between Ilford and Romford train stations this morning.

National Rail tweeted out that a bird on the track was causing up to 15 minutes of delays on Tuesday, April 30.

“NEW - A swan on the line between Ilford and Romford is resulting in delays of up to 15 minutes to services running between these stations,” it read.

Greater Anglia also released a tweet confirming the hold-up.

“(The) London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea has been delayed at Stratford and is now 12 minutes late due to a swan on the track.”

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) the queen has “prerogative over all swans in England and Wales.”

However, it is not believed that the royal household will get involved in this incident.

Update: the swan has now been moved from the track but there are still delays as of 11.30am