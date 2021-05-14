Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries
A murder investigation has been launched in Ilford after a woman has died of what police say are assault injuries.
Police were called to Princes Road at about 2pm on April 9 to reports that a woman called Svetlana Mihalachi had been assaulted inside a home.
The London Ambulance Serice (LAS) took Svetlana to hospital, and that is where the 53-year-old passed away from her injuries on May 12.
Nicolae Virtosu, 47, of no fixed address, had already been charged with attempted murder and making threats to kill in relation to the incident, and he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on April 12.
He was remanded in custody to appear next at the Old Bailey on May 24.
Following Svetlana's death, a murder investigation has been launched.
Det Supt Paul Trevers said: “Our thoughts are with Svetlana’s family following this incredibly sad development. They are being supported by specialist officers."
He reassured the community that officers believe it to be an "isolated incident with no further risk to the public”.