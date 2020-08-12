Search

South Woodford boys gift 50 sunflowers to cheer up neighbours during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:08 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 12 August 2020

Jonah, Aron and Noah Tiller gifted all 50 of their neighbours with sunflower plants to cheer them up during lockdown. Picture: Nicola Tiller

Jonah, Aron and Noah Tiller gifted all 50 of their neighbours with sunflower plants to cheer them up during lockdown. Picture: Nicola Tiller

Three boys in South Woodford gave out 50 sunflower plants to their neighbours to mark Mental Health Awareness Week and Eid and are holding a competition to see who has the tallest flower.

The trees were planted in front gardens and on the street and the boys are holding a competition to see who grew the tallest sunflower. Picture: Nicola TillerThe trees were planted in front gardens and on the street and the boys are holding a competition to see who grew the tallest sunflower. Picture: Nicola Tiller

Nicola Tiller was teaching her boys Aron, 11, Noah, nine, and Jonah, six, about mental health and being kind to others when they decided to do something nice for their neighbours.

The boys, who are celebrating their birthdays this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, planted, grew and gave sunflowers to all 50 neighbours in Raymond Avenue. The flowers were then planted in their front gardens and along the side of the road.

Nicola said: “We wanted to give them out on Eid day because many of them celebrate but couldn’t be with family due to the coronavirus restrictions so we thought this would make them smile.”

The boys, who are all celebrating their birthday this weekend three days in a row, gave them the plants out on Eid day since a lot of their neighbours couldn't celebrate with their families. Picture: Nicola TillerThe boys, who are all celebrating their birthday this weekend three days in a row, gave them the plants out on Eid day since a lot of their neighbours couldn't celebrate with their families. Picture: Nicola Tiller

On Sunday the boys are going to measure all the sunflowers and give a prize to the tallest one.

