South Woodford boys gift 50 sunflowers to cheer up neighbours during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:08 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 12 August 2020
Three boys in South Woodford gave out 50 sunflower plants to their neighbours to mark Mental Health Awareness Week and Eid and are holding a competition to see who has the tallest flower.
Nicola Tiller was teaching her boys Aron, 11, Noah, nine, and Jonah, six, about mental health and being kind to others when they decided to do something nice for their neighbours.
The boys, who are celebrating their birthdays this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, planted, grew and gave sunflowers to all 50 neighbours in Raymond Avenue. The flowers were then planted in their front gardens and along the side of the road.
Nicola said: “We wanted to give them out on Eid day because many of them celebrate but couldn’t be with family due to the coronavirus restrictions so we thought this would make them smile.”
On Sunday the boys are going to measure all the sunflowers and give a prize to the tallest one.
