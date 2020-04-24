Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

Editor Lindsay Jones Archant

Since 1898, the Ilford Recorder has been there with you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

We were there in 1959 when the Harrison Gibson department store burned down in the biggest fire in Ilford’s history.

Our staff worked through the night to capture as many people’s stories as possible.

In 2008 when local Holocaust survivor Leon Greenman died, we launched an appeal to create a permanent memorial. We raised £5,000 in donations from readers and the stone memorial stands in Valentines Park, Ilford.

In 2009, recognising that young people were so often negatively portrayed in the media, the Recorder joined forces with Redbridge Rotary Club to launch the Young Citizen Award to highlight the many amazing achievements of the borough’s young people. The overall winner of the year is presented with a trophy and £100 at the Mayor of Redbridge’s Community Awards and goes forward to the national final of the Rotary Clubs of Great Britain and Ireland Young Citizen Award.

You may also want to watch:

We’ve brought you the Queen’s visits - in 1949 and 1951 as Princess EliZabeth and then in 2002, 2012 and 2013 as the monarch.

And for the past three years we have been at the forefront of the campaign to help the borough’s rough sleepers get off the streets.

Our investigation in 2018 was the first time anyone had counted the deaths of rough sleepers. And we were a major part of the Redbridge Together campaign to raise money for the Project Malachi temporary hostel in Ilford town centre, whch opened this year.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our borough.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor