South Woodford boys hold competition to measure tallest sunflower after gifting neighbours plants to cheer up during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:30 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 18 August 2020
Three brothers in South Woodford held a competition to measure the tallest and widest sunflowers grown from the seedlings the boys had given to 50 of their neighbours in May to cheer them up during lockdown.
Aron, 12, Noah, 10, and Jonah Tiller, six, measured all the sunflowers in Raymond Avenue on Sunday, August 16.
The prize for the tallest went to Bhupendra Patel, whose plant grew more than five and a half feet and sprouted 21 flowers.
The boys also gave out a prize for the widest sunflower to a family with two small children who were excited to participate.
Around 25 neighbours grew their flowers in their front gardens or driveways, and after six of the plants were attacked by foxes and squirrels, the boys’ mum, Nicola, provided them with additional seeds.
She said she got the inspiration for the flower donation from the Facebook group Sunflowers for Hope, which encourages gardening for mental health.
When Nicola was teaching her boys about mental health awareness week and Eid in May, they decided to give out sunflowers to help cheer up their neighbours, particularly those who could not celebrate Eid with their families this year.
She said: “The sunflowers really connected us with our neighbours and we’ve become friends with some of them we hadn’t met before lockdown.
“The children really loved going around and seeing their neighbours watering and taking care of the sunflowers.
“We wanted to do something to bring people together and it really worked.”
One family who have lived on the street for 40 years came by to personally thank them.
All three boys celebrated their birthdays this weekend and some of the neighbours they didn’t know before lockdown brought them cards and presents.
Nicola said: “That was such a nice surprise and a real cherry on the cake for the boys.”
Since the sunflower project started, Jonah has become good friends with another boy in the street and a family who owns a Porsche offered to take Noah out for a spin, since he loves sports cars.
The boys said they’re looking forward to doing the sunflower project again next summer.
