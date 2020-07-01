Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: Mum and daughter reunited in Chigwell care home thanks to ‘summer house’

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 July 2020

Mother and daughter Winnie Mulgrew and Margaret Godfrey were brought face to face after months of separation, thanks to a Chigwell care home’s innovative summer house. Picture: Oakland Care

Mother and daughter Winnie Mulgrew and Margaret Godfrey were brought face to face after months of separation, thanks to a Chigwell care home’s innovative summer house. Picture: Oakland Care

Archant

After months of separation a mother and daughter were reunited at a Chigwell care home thanks to a summer house which allows safe face-to-face visits.

The pair were the first ones to have a safe face-to-face visit. Picture: Oakland CareThe pair were the first ones to have a safe face-to-face visit. Picture: Oakland Care

Winnie Mulgrew, 92, who is a resident at Lambwood Heights care home was finally able to see her daughter Margaret Godfrey as they were the first pair to try out the innovative summer house.

The care home, run by Oakland Care, which opened in January, hasn’t had any Covid-19 cases because of the small number of residents and preventative measures taken early on.

Like other care homes it closed its doors to all but essential visitors in March but staff have now set up a safe way to have some face-to-face visits again.

Margaret said: “It was the most joyful experience! I’d missed mum so much.

Winnie, a former dancer and Windmill Girl at the London theatre of the same name in the mid-1940s, entering her side of the summer house. Picture: Oakland CareWinnie, a former dancer and Windmill Girl at the London theatre of the same name in the mid-1940s, entering her side of the summer house. Picture: Oakland Care

“All the phone calls and video calls are great, but it’s just not the same as being able to see her.”

Winnie was brought to one side of the summer house and following a temperature check, Margaret was able to enter the other side with a clear screen separating the pair and they were able to talk through an intercom.

Families can book half hour appointments and the rooms are disinfected between each visit.

Home manager Sonia Kasese said the ability to bring families together after such a long period is benefiting everybody.

“It’s been amazing for our residents’ wellbeing, and for their families’ too.

“We have kept them in touch via Skype calls and FaceTime, but as Margaret says, it’s not the same as seeing your loved one in front of you.

“It is wonderful to be able to bring them together safely.”

The nurses cut a ribbon on both sides of the summer house for the inaugural visit.

Margaret said: “It helped having the staff there clapping and making it into a ceremony.

“It helped me keep it together but I did have to wipe my eyes a little bit.”

Margaret said she’s already booked her next appointment to see her mum, who was a former dancer and Windmill Girl at the London theatre of the same name in the mid-1940s.

She said: “All I’m waiting for now is when we can have a hug!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes pleased to see his side take their chances as they beat Chelsea

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline at the London Stadium

Premier League: West Ham United 3 Chelsea 2

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (right) scores his side's third goal of the game

Coronavirus: Mum and daughter reunited in Chigwell care home thanks to ‘summer house’

Mother and daughter Winnie Mulgrew and Margaret Godfrey were brought face to face after months of separation, thanks to a Chigwell care home’s innovative summer house. Picture: Oakland Care

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Striking problems for West Ham United

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium