News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Wanstead synagogue appoints new rabbi

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:00 PM July 16, 2021   
Rabbi Tali Artman-Partock, who takes over Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue in August

Rabbi Tali Artman-Partock, who takes over at Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue in August - Credit:  Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue

A synagogue in Wanstead has appointed a new Rabbi. 

Dr Tali Artman-Partock will succeed Rabbi Larry Becker at Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue in August. 

Dr Artman-Partock, who takes over at the synagogue in its 40th year, was born in Israel and obtained a PhD in Rabbinic Literature from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. 

She moved to England in 2014 to lecture at Cambridge University’s Faculty of Divinity and was ordained as a rabbi in July. 

She said: "Judaism has always had a big brain, but it could not have survived if it did not also have a big heart.  

You may also want to watch:

“This Judaism, that involved mind, body and soul is what makes Sukkat Shalom so special.  

“I hope that in my years there, I will be able to support the community in becoming a home for as many Jewish people and Jewish experiences as possible and follow Rabbi Larry’s footsteps of interfaith dialogue and care for the wider community."

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal to trace man after sex assault on Liverpool Street to Goodmayes train
  2. 2 Jailed: Ilford man for series of sexual offences in Roding Valley Park
  3. 3 ‘Inappropriate’ monkey costume retired by company after library controversy
  1. 4 Ilford and East Ham men due in court accused of drug dealing offences
  2. 5 MP slams 'if you've got it, flaunt it' comment on explicit monkey costume
  3. 6 Police seek man after pedestrian punched and robbed in Ilford
  4. 7 Residents complain after 'inappropriate' costume worn at children's event
  5. 8 Volunteers wanted for return of cattle grazing to Wanstead Park
  6. 9 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence
  7. 10 Former council worker admits child abuse offences in Australia

The synagogue thanked Rabbi Larry for his 13 years of leadership and wished him a happy retirement.

Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodford Green stabbing

Knife Crime

No arrests after teenager stabbed in Woodford Green

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Roy Emmett (left) with the owners from DSJ Homes Limited.

New Ibis hotel opens in Seven Kings

Daniel Gayne

person
Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Health

Medical student who helped injured biker calls for more first aid training

Daniel Gayne

person
Police want to identify the man in connection with a violent attack on Ilford High Street in 2018

Metropolitan Police

Appeal to identify man after 'violent' Barkingside attack

Daniel Gayne

person