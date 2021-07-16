Wanstead synagogue appoints new rabbi
A synagogue in Wanstead has appointed a new Rabbi.
Dr Tali Artman-Partock will succeed Rabbi Larry Becker at Sukkat Shalom Reform Synagogue in August.
Dr Artman-Partock, who takes over at the synagogue in its 40th year, was born in Israel and obtained a PhD in Rabbinic Literature from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
She moved to England in 2014 to lecture at Cambridge University’s Faculty of Divinity and was ordained as a rabbi in July.
She said: "Judaism has always had a big brain, but it could not have survived if it did not also have a big heart.
“This Judaism, that involved mind, body and soul is what makes Sukkat Shalom so special.
“I hope that in my years there, I will be able to support the community in becoming a home for as many Jewish people and Jewish experiences as possible and follow Rabbi Larry’s footsteps of interfaith dialogue and care for the wider community."
The synagogue thanked Rabbi Larry for his 13 years of leadership and wished him a happy retirement.