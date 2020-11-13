Help shape Redbridge’s green spaces

Have your say on the future of green spaces across Redbridge. Picture: Yusuf Patel Archant

What are your ideas on making the most out of Redbridge’s green spaces?

Redbridge Council is working on a Green Urban Landscape policy that will create a plan for managing and improving greenery across the borough and they want feedback on what matters most to you.

Greenery includes trees in parks and along streets, shrubs, planters and grass areas.

While nine Redbridge parks are in the running to be among the best in the country, the council wants to know what matters most to you about the greenery around where you live, and what should be the priorities to improve it.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “Our council is investing in Redbridge parks and green spaces but we’re also keen to make the most of the smaller green areas in our more urban and residential neighbourhoods – like grass verges, planters and tree pits.”

You can share your views until January 15 at https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-green-urban-landscape-policy