Woodford Green students praised for raising £4000 for homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 10:02 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 03 March 2020

Students from Woodbridge High School raised more than £4,000 for homeless charity Crisis UK. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Students from Woodbridge High School raised more than £4,000 for homeless charity Crisis UK. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

Students at a Woodford Green high school were rewarded for raising a literal truck load of donations to support a homeless charity.

In 2018 the school raised money for Care4Calais but this time they chose homeless charity Crisis UK. Picture: Sheila Qazi-FazleIn 2018 the school raised money for Care4Calais but this time they chose homeless charity Crisis UK. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

As part of its Christmas fundraising efforts Woodbridge High School, in St. Barnabas Road, raised £4,390 for homeless charity Crisis UK and the students received an commendation last week for their efforts.

The school held a Christmas fayre, non-uniform day and several bake sales to raise money for the charity.

The drama department staged an original play All I Want For Christmas which explored how people deal with isolation during Christmas as part of the charity drive. Picture: Sheila Qazi-FazleThe drama department staged an original play All I Want For Christmas which explored how people deal with isolation during Christmas as part of the charity drive. Picture: Sheila Qazi-Fazle

In addition, the drama department staged an original play All I Want For Christmas which explored how people deal with isolation during Christmas.

Headteacher Steven Hogan said: "The one thing I want our students to be above all else is kind, and they went above and beyond in the run up to Christmas in raising money to support those who are homeless.

"In a society as developed as ours, no person should have to spend a night on the streets, and I know many of our students are determined to help resolve that problem."

