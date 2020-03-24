Search

Barking student wins seed money from Ilford college for video game design

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 24 March 2020

Winner of the 2020 MRC Angel Business Competition Antonio Stoynev. Picture: Mehrina Shah

Winner of the 2020 MRC Angel Business Competition Antonio Stoynev. Picture: Mehrina Shah

Archant

An Ilford college student won an angel business competition and £500 for his innovative video game design.

Judges Susanna Toth, Parvinder Matharu, Abby Ghafoor. Picture: Mehrina ShahJudges Susanna Toth, Parvinder Matharu, Abby Ghafoor. Picture: Mehrina Shah

Antonio Stoynev, 24, of Barking, took home the top prize from the Mont Rose College (MRC) Angel Entrepreneurial Programme where he was awarded with office space, mentoring and £500 to kickstart his business.

The competition was judged by Abby Ghafoor, Parvinder Matharun and Susanna Toth and they were blown away by the talent on offer, in particular with Antonio’s skills in designing Forest Patrol.

Antonio plans to use his winnings to finish the first-person shooter game as well as educational games for small children and give them a reason to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bilal Sheikh, from MRC, Susanna Toth, Valentina Plugaru from MRC and judges Parvinder Matharu and Abby Ghafoor. Picture: Mehrina ShahBilal Sheikh, from MRC, Susanna Toth, Valentina Plugaru from MRC and judges Parvinder Matharu and Abby Ghafoor. Picture: Mehrina Shah

Antonio said: “Through my games I hope to motivate some people to stay in their homes and play my game and meanwhile protect their health and life.”

Judge Abby Ghafoor said the work MRC was doing to inspire new business leaders is the key to unlocking the next generation of entrepreneurs in Ilford.

