Ilford student wins prestigious chemistry award for conserving Henry VIII’s flagship Mary Rose

Hayley Simon won the RSC Ronald Belcher Award for her work conserving cannonballs from Henry VIII's flagship. Picture: RSC Archant

An Ilford student won a prestigious award from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) for conserving part of Henry VIII’s flagship.

A previous 50 recepients of awards from the Royal Society of Chemistry went on to become Nobel prize winners. Picture: RSC A previous 50 recepients of awards from the Royal Society of Chemistry went on to become Nobel prize winners. Picture: RSC

PhD student Hayley Simon has been named the winner of the RSC Ronald Belcher Award for her innovative research on the conservation of iron cannonballs on the Mary Rose.

She is in good company, as 50 previous winners of RSC awards have gone on to win Nobel Prizes, including the three 2016 laureates.

Hayley said she was very honoured to receive the prize, which comes with £500 prize money, “however, I feel that most of the credit for the project should go to the cannonballs – they did all the work!”

Her research project examined the impact of preservation treatments through analysing a set of more than 1,200 cast iron cannonballs from the shipwreck of the Mary Rose, which sank off the coast of Portsmouth in 1545 and was raised from the sea in 1982.