‘Put off punters seeking sex workers on Ilford Lane by joining Street Watch patrols’

Sex worker approaching a car. Picture: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

Community-minded volunteers are being called upon to join Street Watch to help curb kerbcrawling in Ilford.

Street Watch coordinator Clare Patterson is looking to sign up around 20 volunteers to join her in carrying out patrols once or twice a week across Loxford and Clementswood Wards in groups of two to three people.

Volunteers must be over the age of 18, in relatively good health and will be trained by police ahead of taking part.

“We observe and report what we see to the police at the end of our shifts,” said Clare Patterson.

“It is also about being a deterrent,” she added.

“We have got a big problem with prostitution on Ilford Lane.

“We are quite a deterrent for kerbcrawlers.”

The patrols see volunteers don hi-vis jackets and carry torches, notepads and alarms.

They can be conducted on foot or bike but strictly not in a car.

If you are interested in finding out more email residentslc@gmail.com