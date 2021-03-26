Wanstead's lost palace brought to life in new book

Published: 7:00 AM March 26, 2021

Wanstead House, a palace that stood for 100 years before being dismantled 200 years ago, is being brought back to life in a new book.

The Georgian gem, which was the home of the Child family, was demolished in 1824 on what is now Wanstead golf course in Wanstead Park.

Author and historian Dr Hannah Armstrong grew up in Wanstead and will chart the history behind the famous house which was almost turned into a royal palace. - Credit: Hannah Armstrong

The house was so grand that King George III is said to have considered purchasing it as one of his royal palaces.

Historian Dr Hannah Armstrong, who spent her childhood in Wanstead, has written Wanstead House: East London's Lost Palace to bring the majestic house back to life and charts the meteoric rise and fall of the Child dynasty.

She said it was regarded as one of the most spectacular houses not only in Britain but in the whole of Europe.

"Everything about this Georgian house was designed to impress, from the interior furnishings by the leading designer, William Kent, to the grounds landscaped by, amongst others, Humphry Repton.

"For 100 years, Wanstead House attracted visitors from across Europe but the magnificent house was demolished following a sale of all of its contents in order to settle the significant debts accumulated by the last owners."

Nigel Franceschi, of the Friends of Wanstead Parklands, said: "Thousands of people enjoy spending time in Wanstead Park without quite appreciating its history and the opulence of the grand house that once stood in its centre.

The book will be published on March 1, 2022 by Liverpool University Press and will be funded by pre-orders which can be purchased with a 40pc discount. - Credit: Liverpool University Press

"The fact that King George III considered purchasing it as his royal palace is testament to the scale and splendour of Wanstead House.

"Whilst none of us will ever be able to step foot in the building itself, this book will provide the next best thing.

"Hannah has brought it to life through telling the fascinating story of the palace, its grounds and the people who lived there, with the help of over 80 colour illustrations."

The home was the setting of a famous painting The Assembly of Wanstead House by William Hogarth, which is believed to have been commissioned by Richard Child to celebrate the 25th anniversary to his wife Dorothy.

The book will be published next March - to pre-order it with a 40 per cent discount enter WANSTEAD40 at checkout at https://liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/books/id/55168/.