Yellow weather warning issued for London as Storm Ciara 'barges' into the UK

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2020

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Ciara's arrival in the UK. Picture: Ken Mears

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Ciara's arrival in the UK. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Power networks could struggle and travel plans face disruption when Storm Ciara "barges" into the UK with winds of up to 80mph this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the whole country on Saturday and Sunday, as the third named storm of the season approaches.

According to forecasters, there will be "impacts across the whole of the UK" between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge described the weather front as "Ciara rather rudely barging her way through", taking conditions from "rather benign" to "very unsettled".

He said: "There's the potential for 80mph gusts in exposed locations across parts of the UK."

You may also want to watch:

And he warned of the risks of "coastal flooding, large winds across sea fronts" as well as possible bridge and road closures.

Mr Madge added: "We could also see some impact on networks, both phone and power."

After a calm start to February, conditions will start to change as the weekend approaches, with winds beginning to increase on Friday.

Mr Madge warned "there are some strong winds ahead of Ciara", and said that "through Saturday and Friday we're starting to see these winds strengthen."

But he said they are "not likely to reach their peak until the middle of the warning period", through Sunday.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the 2019-20 winter season, and follows Storm Atiyah, which hit on December 8-9, and Storm Brendan, which brought wind and rain to the country on January 13-14.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

