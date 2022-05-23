Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines were called to a fire in Barkingside - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A police investigation has been launched following a fire at a storage building in a cemetery in Barkingside last night.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the single storey building in Mossford Green was "badly affected" by the blaze.

Fire crews and the Metropolitan Police were called to the scene shortly before 8pm yesterday (May 22).

It took six fire engines and around 40 firefighters around an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Hainault, Ilford, Woodford and surrounding stations were at the scene.

LFB said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Met.