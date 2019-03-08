Search

Fabian Hamilton MP speaks at Ilford meeting on Yemen crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:25 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 15 May 2019

The Stop the War in Yemen meeting was held at the Central Library, Ilford. Picture: Ujitha de Zoysa

The Stop the War in Yemen meeting was held at the Central Library, Ilford. Picture: Ujitha de Zoysa

Archant

The Labour Party's shadow minister of peace and disarmament condemned continued British arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a visit to Ilford.

Fabian Hamilton MP spoke at Redbridge Central Library in Clements Road, Ilford, about the Yemen humanitarian crisis.

The talk, organised by Redbridge Against the War, came in the midst of public debate over UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which some say have directly related to the crisis.

One example of arms supplied to Saudi Arabia includes Tornado aircraft. The country has about 100 of them, according to 2018 numbers from aviation data organization FlightGlobal.

Middle East expert David Wearing said without British expertise, bombing would quickly cease.

Some have accused Saudi Arabian airstrikes of targeting citizens, which violates international humanitarian law.

Countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy and Denmark have already blocked Saudi Arabian arms sales.

Founder member of Redbridge Against the War Sam Tarry said peaceful resolution to international disputes is necessary to prevent crisis recurrence.

